Acting Commerce Minister leaves for Uzbekistan

TASHKENT (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi has traveled to Uzbekistan to inaugurate an expo of Afghan products in Tashkent.

Azizi will also participate in a business forum.

Before leaving Kabul, Azizi said that he will discuss the expansion of economic relations, including trade, investment and attracting regional cooperation with the Uzbek authorities.

“During this trip, we want to have more business plans with the Republic of Uzbekistan. Thanks to Allah, there is capacity, there is ability. We hope that our trip will have a good result,” Azizi said.

A coal sales contract is also expected to be signed with Uzbekistan.

“We have discussed with Uzbekistan about the export of approximately one million tons of coal. Uzbekistan has agreed and they worked on the mechanism and we also worked. I am sure that we have made good progress in this field and we are trying to ink a contract with Uzbekistan for one million tons or more,” Azizi said.

Two hundred and fifty Afghan businessmen and investors are expected to participate in the expo of domestic products of Afghanistan in Tashkent.

“They (Uzbeks) have pledged to cooperate with Afghanistan in the areas of electricity and coal export. This expo will play an important role for Afghanistan’s economy, and the two sides will sign agreements,” Mohammad Yunus, deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said. The 3-day expo will showcase mostly carpets, handicrafts, precious and semi-precious stones and dried fruits.