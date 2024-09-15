Acting defense minister warns army members against corruption, negligence

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid has warned the military that if army members engage in administrative corruption or neglect their duties, they will face demotion, imprisonment and dismissal.

Speaking at the conclusion of a reform seminar for 100 inspectors of the army, he said that the Defense Ministry’s leadership carefully reads the reports of the inspectors before making a decision.

He warned that if someone was found to have engaged in corruption or neglect of duty based on these reports, he will face serious action, including demotion, imprisonment or dismissal.

Mujahid also asked the members of the army to spare no efforts in serving the people and protecting the country.

“Try not to neglect duty,” he said. “Do the task that is assigned to you according to the standard that has been told.”

According to military experts, Afghanistan needs both trained forces and advanced military facilities and equipment to overcome security challenges.

“Training should be based on the accepted standards of modern armies, not guerrilla training or things that are backward and not useful today,” Asadullah Nadim, a military expert, said. “If the modern training program is not applied to the army, then the army will ultimately fail.”

In the past three years, the Islamic Emirate has made a huge effort to reform regular security forces and has been able to have regular personnel in the Ministry of National Defense, Interior Affairs, and General Directorate of Intelligence.