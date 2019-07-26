Acting district police chief killed in Taliban attack in Ghazni

GHAZNI (Ariana News): At least three Afghan security forces including the acting district police chief of Khogyani, Ghazni, were killed in Taliban attack on Khogyani police command, the provincial government media office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Taliban militants stormed Khogyani police headquarters at around 10:30 on Thursday night.

As a result, three security personnel including the acting police commander, Samiullah Popal, were killed and five others wounded, the statement said.

At least four Taliban fighters were also killed in the clashes, the statement added.

However, the Taliban militants group in a statement claimed that 21 Afghan security forces were killed and 10 others wounded in the incident.

In a separate incident, Afghan Special Forces conducted a ground operation in Chital Khel village of Qarabagh district on Thursday night.

The provincial government media office further said that at least 10 militants were killed during the raids.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.