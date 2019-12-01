Acting Finance Minister accused of money laundering

KABUL (AT News): The Afghan senate committee has held a gathering to approve the annual national budget, a number of senators have accused the Acting Finance Minister, Hamayoun Qayoumi of money laundering.

The summit was held with the absence of acting minister but the deputy financial minister, Zahid Hamdard has participated the conference answered the questions of the senators.

A senator, Zalmay Zabuli said that ministry of finance has illegally shifted 1.7 million Afs to code 91 which was allocated for President Ashraf Ghani’s account, adding, “in fact this amount of money belonged to the people of Afghanistan, curse on this kind of financial ministry.”

In respond the deputy financial minister, has confirmed the issues but emphasized that the related money had been spent in security aspect of the country.

Another member of the house, Nabi Mustafazada said the issue reflects that in charge of the ministry was lack of healthy management and that he has paid attention to his personal affairs.

Hamdard said the discrepancy in the national budget considered a serious problem, adding that the issue has not been solved since 2004. He called lack of enough facilities and exact static number, and pressurization by the governmental official and parliamentarian as a reason behind the discrepancy in the national budget. According to him, to solve this problem, Afghanistan needs a national consensus and negotiation.

Hmadard said that around one million dollars has been allocated for the provincial budget.

Meanwhile, some senators have criticized that their demands and offers had not been included in the formation of budget.

But deputy minister has said that the offers had been included in accordance to the financial reforms and that its implementation needs a continuing perseverance by the governmental departments.

To implement the senate committee’s offers in the national budget, Zahid has called on the senators to cooperate with the ministry in regards.

He has announced that national budget would be decreased as the International Community’s pledge would be stopped in the end of 1399 Afghan year.

However, he said that the conference of financial aiders would be held next year, where the Afghan government would seek for the next round of financial aids.

Over 400 million dollars have been allocated to Afghanistan by the international financial aiders who have pledged to help Afghanistan in reconstruction, stability, education, women rights and other aspect of development.