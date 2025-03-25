Acting FM meets UN Special Representative

KABUL (BNA): Acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a meeting today, Wednesday with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, in his office.

During the meeting, Ms.Otunbayeva shared insights regarding her recent address to the UN Security Council, emphasizing the Council’s decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). She also discussed her meetings in New York and Vienna, where critical topics surrounding Afghanistan’s situation were addressed.

A focal point of the discussion was the United Nations’ ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, enhance the private sector, and address banking issues in Afghanistan. Otunbayeva underscored the importance of international cooperation in these areas.

In response, Minister Muttaqi articulated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s stance on various pertinent issues. He reiterated the commitment to collaborate with the United Nations on initiatives, provided that the perspectives of the Islamic Emirate are acknowledged and respected.