Acting interior minister calls Afghans ‘united people’

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has called Afghans united people and stressed the need for unity to preserve Islamic and national values in the country.

Speaking at a gathering in Ghazni’s Gilan district, Haqqani said the Islamic system is the shared asset of all Afghans and the effort of every citizen is necessary for the continuation of this system.

He advised the officials to treat people based on justice and equality and to solve people’s problems with honesty and full commitment.

Haqqani stressed that the survival and development of the ruling Islamic system depends on the joint work and cooperation of the people.