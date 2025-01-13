Acting interior minister meets Saudi Arabia’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani on Tuesday held an introductory meeting with Faisal Torki Al-Buqam, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kabul, the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said in a statement.

According to the statement, Haqqani welcomed Al-Buqam, extending his heartfelt wishes for success in his diplomatic mission.

He highlighted the profound Islamic and historical bonds that unite the two nations, underscoring their enduring significance, the statement added.

The Saudi Chargé d’Affaires pledged to further strengthen relations with the Afghan government and stressed the continuation of cooperation based on shared Islamic and cultural values between the two countries.