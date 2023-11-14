KABUL (BNA): Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, the acting Minister of National Defense, met with Cenk Ünal, the Turkish charge ‘d affairs to Kabul.
The meeting was held in Kabul, and the two sides discussed some important issues including the strengthening of relations between the two countries and recent regional developments.
Acting Minister meets Turkish Charge d’ Affairs
