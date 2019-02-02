Acting Minister of Defense and NATO Commander visit Kandahar province

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The acting minister of defense Asadullah Khalid and the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission visited Kandahar province to review the security situation of the province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) in a statement said the acting minister of defense Asadullah Khalid who was accompanied by NATO commander Gen. Scott Miller, participated in a meeting in 205th Atal Corps headquarters to review the security situation of the province and ongoing military operations being conducted in the areas which fall under the responsibility of Atal Corps. The statement further added that the main purpose of the visit was to review the results of the operations which were launched a while ago.

According to 205th Atal Corps, Mr. Khalid and Gen. Miller expressed satisfaction regarding the execution of the operations and necessary instructions were given for better implementation of the future programs. The acting minister of defense assured the people in the South that the national defense and security forces, including Afghan National Army, Afghan National Police, and Afghan intelligence would continue their efforts during day and night to ensure a peaceful and stable environment for the people, according to the statement by the ministry of defense. (Khaama Press)