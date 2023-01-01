Acting minister of Mines meets UN Secretary

KABUL (Khaama Press): The acting minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar, met with the United Nations Secretary and advisor Tom Gragg on Tuesday in Kabul.

According to the statement released by the ministry, both sides discussed various topics, including economic development and growth, attracting foreign investors to the country’s mines, and the reparation of Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, both sides stressed on the continuation of bilateral relations.

Earlier, the minister announced on Sunday that the ministry would announce the bedding process to extract some of the oil and gas blocks in the country.

In the meantime, the ministry said that the Chines private company showed interest in investing in oil and gas in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan has rich oil and gas resources, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will shortly announce a part of the country’s oil and gas fields for bidding.” The interested investors may lawfully participate in the bidding, the ministry added.

Afghanistan is rich in natural resources, but the untapped resources have yet to be exploited due to political unrest.