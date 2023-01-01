Acting PM urges for providing better services to citizens of Balkh

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met Balkh province Governor Haji Mohammad Yusuf Wafa at Sepadar Palace.

Balkh Governor shared details of his administration and the security situation of the province with Acting Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, a statement said released by Arg.

He said that the provincial administration in Balkh has better coordination with the local people and other organs and they strive to address the problems of the people in time.

For his part, Mawlavi Kabir thanked the governor of Balkh for the good coordination of the local bodies and said that serving people better is the policy of the Islamic Emirate, which has been implemented to a large extent.

He gave necessary instructions to the governor for better management affairs in Balkh, the statement added.

Meanwhile, on the day, the acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had a meeting with the governor of Kunduz.