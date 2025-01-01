Acting President calls for strengthen Pak-Bangladesh ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has called for efforts to increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh to further bring the two countries closer.

He was talking to High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Acting President said there is great potential to enhance education, health, agriculture and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He expressed the hope that an MoU signed for supply of white rice from Pakistan to Bangladesh would help increase bilateral trade.

The President said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Bangladesh, which are based on common faith, shared history, and cultural similarities.

He remarked that Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus is widely respected in Pakistan for his path-breaking work in the field of micro-finance and social development.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner highlighted the potential for increasing ties in health tourism.

He informed that Bangladeshi students are also interested in getting higher education in Pakistani universities.

The President assured the High Commissioner of his support and cooperation in enhancing bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also underscored improving air linkages and shipping connections between Pakistan and Bangladesh to increase trade and people-to-people linkages.