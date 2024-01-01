Acting President, PM express resolve to prevent crimes against journalists

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have said that Pakistan firmly believes in freedom of press and freedom of expression.

In his message on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the Acting President said freedom of press is indispensable for the stability of democracy and promotion of transparency in Pakistan.

He said violence against journalists weakens democracy.

The Acting President said the Constitution of Pakistan also guarantees the right to freedom of expression, freedom of the press and access to information. He said steps have also been taken to protect journalists and media workers in Pakistan.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said Pakistan has passed the Journalists and Media Workers Protection Act 2021 for the protection of journalists, while health insurance for journalists has also been introduced.

He said there is also need to adopt an integrated strategy and comprehensive system for the protection of journalists.

Turning to situation in Palestine, the Acting President said many journalists have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardment in war-torn areas, especially in Gaza. He said according to the United Nations, more than 130 journalists have been killed in Gaza so far. He said Israel massively targeted media organizations and journalists. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for crimes against journalists.

In his message on this day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that freedom of the press is not possible without the protection of journalists. He said journalists worldwide, including in Pakistan, work round the clock to keep the public informed.

The Prime Minister said, unfortunately, journalists in their pursuit of truth, often face various challenges including restrictions, violence, threats, kidnapping, hardships and murder. He said journalists risk their lives even in conflict and war zones by continuing their reporting duties. He said despite international conventions on Gaza, dozens of journalists were deliberately killed to obstruct the truth and reality.

Shehbaz Sharif said journalists in Pakistan rendered great sacrifices for democracy, supremacy of the constitution and rule of law. He said the incumbent government has taken priority measures for the rights and protection of journalists. He said the government is determined to the safety of journalists; prevent crimes against journalists and to ensure that those who commit such crimes are punished.