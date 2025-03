Acting US envoy, Finance Minister discuss cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Ms. Natalie Baker, Charge d’Affaires and Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here Friday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including avenues for enhancing economic cooperation and increasing US investment in Pakistan’s priority sectors, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

During the discussion, the Finance Minister briefed Ms. Baker on the government’s macroeconomic reform agenda, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for structural reforms and export-led economic growth.

He highlighted key initiatives being undertaken to improve economic efficiency and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth, including privatization, tax reforms, energy sector restructuring, and rightsizing of the federal government.