Action against illegal mining activities directed

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday paid an official visit to the divisional headquarter Abbottabad, where he presided over a joint meeting of officials from all districts of the Hazara Division at the Commissioner’s Office. The four-hour-long meeting provided a comprehensive review of administrative matters and public service delivery in the region.

Senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the division’s performance across key sectors, including health, education, water supply, local government, social welfare, and revenue services. The meeting was attended by Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, cabinet members, MNAs and MPAs from Hazara Division, Commissioner Hazara, and district administration officials.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the Ayub Teaching Hospital, where 90 out of 100 specialist positions remain vacant. He directed officials to fill these vacancies on a contract basis within two months, warning that failure to meet this deadline would result in the removal of responsible officers.

Additionally, he instructed authorities to address vacant positions in other public hospitals on a priority basis and ensure 100% supply of medicines to healthcare centers. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to strengthen primary healthcare facilities by providing necessary staff and equipment immediately.

Urging citizens and public representatives to report absentee doctors and teachers, the Chief Minister promised strict action against negligent government employees without exception or influence. “We must move beyond the culture of favoritism and restore public trust in government systems through merit-based practices,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate end of teachers posting on deputation, further directing the quarters concerned to ensure functional washrooms and access to clean drinking water in all government girls’ schools.

In an effort to curb misuse of state land, the Chief Minister instructed Deputy Commissioners and district officials to compile complete data on government-owned lands within 15 days. He warned that any unreported land identified later by the provincial government would result in strict action against the concerned officials. The Chief Minister also directed authorities to expedite the digitization of land records across the Hazara Division.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against illegal mining activities in the Hazara Division. He ordered the immediate closure of illegal crushing plants and instructed officials to submit complete data on all mining leases in the division to the provincial government for review and appropriate decisions. Furthermore, he emphasized that mining operations near residential areas should be halted.

Similarly, the Chief Minister directed the Department of Tourism to focus on promoting tourism in the region by developing new tourist spots along modern lines. He instructed the preparation and submission of PC-1s for all new tourism projects.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for the timely completion of ongoing development projects, and directed the concerned authorities to prioritize the completion of these projects, avoid unnecessary delays, and ensure their timely execution without compromising on the quality of work.