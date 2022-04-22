Activists, political parties demand reopening of girls’ schools

KABUL (Tolo News): Civil society groups, political parties and ethnic councils in Kabul at a press conference called for the reopening of all girls’ schools in the country. In reaction to the closing of girls ‘schools above the sixth grade, the participants at the conference urged the Islamic Emirate to explain to the people the main reason for the closing of girls’ schools.

In a resolution, they called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls’ schools in the country as soon as possible. “What kind of problem is this that has taken the fate of Afghan girls hostage? What special measures are we waiting for? Why is the main issue not shared with the people and the people are kept in the dark?” said Momand Mohammadi, a civil activist.

“We very respectfully request that the schools be opened to our students as soon as possible and that no more time be wasted,” said Abeda Majdi, a religious scholar. Some of the teachers and students who attended the conference said that girls’ right to education should not be politicized.

They asked the international community to pay serious attention to the education of Afghan girls. “The exclusion of women from society and the banning of girls from school is a clear act of oppression. Please do not politicize education, we want our rights, we want education,” said Munawara Qureshi, a student. Participants added that there is no Islamic, national or cultural justification for keeping girls away from education.

“I call on the leadership of the Islamic Emirate to please allow girls and sisters above the sixth grade to study at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels,” said Shir Alam, a tribal elder. Previously, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West also called on the Islamic Emirate to heed the demands of religious scholars and elders across the country and lift restrictions on girls’ education.

