Actor Adnan Siddiqui plays ‘Maula Ya Salli Wa Sallim’ on flute

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lollywood actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui once again mesmerized his huge fan base of 1 million with his soulful rendition of ‘Maula Ya Salli Wa Sallim’ on flute.

He shared the video on Instagram titled ‘Ramadan Kareem’.

One of the social users wrote, “Lost for words. Mesmerising. Simply beautiful.”

Another one added, “It’s soo amazing as well as peaceful, I don’t know how many times I’ve listened it repeatedly.”

‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ star proved his never ending talent and affection of playing flute previously.

He presented renditions of different songs on flute for which he garnered much love and support from the netizens.

In the caption, he wrote “In the time when art was still independent of political and diplomatic milieu of the two countries, artists from both sides created work that confirmed art is an adhesive bringing people closer.”