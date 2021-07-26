Actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui Monday revealed that he has contracted COVID-19.

The actor took Instagram to announce the grim news.

He said he is having a mild infection after testing positive for the novel virus.

Siddiqui added that he is self-isolating himself and urge everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“Hello everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one!” Adnan wrote. “I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation. I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done,” the actor concluded.