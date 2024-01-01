Actor Angeline Malik’s traffic incident resolved amicably in Karachi

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Senior Pakistani actor Angeline Malik was involved in a minor accident on August 28 at Seaview Road near Nishan-i-Pakistan, Karachi.

The incident, which gained widespread attention after a video went viral on social media, was resolved without legal proceedings, according to reports.

According to South DIG Syed Asad Raza, Malik was driving her double-cabin vehicle when a tyre burst, causing her to lose control and collide with a rickshaw and a car.

The rickshaw driver sustained minor injuries, and both vehicles were slightly damaged.

As the situation unfolded, a mob quickly gathered around Malik’s vehicle. The viral video shows Malik sitting in the driver’s seat while the crowd demands she exit the vehicle.

Tensions escalated when a member of the mob snatched her mobile phone, leading Malik to repeatedly ask for its return, assuring the crowd that she had no intention of fleeing.

Both Malik and the rickshaw driver were escorted to Darakshan police station, where an amicable resolution was reached.

Despite the incident’s wide circulation on social media, Angeline Malik has yet to issue a public statement or comment on the viral video.

The police have confirmed that the matter was resolved peacefully, with no further legal action required.