Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger still wants something else over money

LOS ANGELES: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he is not looking for monetary gain when he makes his on-screen return.

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about his return to acting in the upcoming film ‘FUBAR‘. The seven-time Mr Olympia added that he does not want to leave acting even after earning millions.

“I still work out every day, I ride my bike every day, and I make movies — show business is another part of my life,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor refused his $187,000 salary when he served as the governor of California as serving the people for seven years was a joy for him.

“I don’t need money. I get money because you have to have a certain value and the agents negotiate,” the prolific celebrity said.

The ‘Kindergarten Cop‘ said he never felt like the “biggest” box office star as he never analyzed himself like it.

Speaking about his acting career, he actor admitted of being a “little surprised to still be in the Hollywood industry. The celebrity added that working in it was a “whole vision” for his career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will share the screen with Monica Barbaro, Fabiana Udenio, Travis Van Winkle, Adam Pally, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle and others.