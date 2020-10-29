Actor Ayushmann Khurrana accepts ‘Care Ni Karda’ rap challenge, performs hilariously

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana accepted the ‘Care Ni Karda Rap’ challenge given to him by Rajkummar Rao for his upcoming social comedy film ‘Chhalaang’.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor took to Instagram to share a fun-filled video wherein Khurrana is seen missing out on the rap several times yet finishing it off with complete dedication.

He further shared that the video that he had posted was his “first and the worst try” at the challenge and yet he chose to post it because he found it funny.