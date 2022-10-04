Actor Humayun Ashraf tells dark side of showbiz industry 

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Actor Humayun Ashraf recently starred in the popular serial opera Rang Mahal and made an appearance on Naumaan Ijaz’s programme G Sarkar. The Zid actor discussed the murky aspects of the entertainment business and revealed how he fell prey to the industry’s trap.

After a lengthy hiatus, Ashraf made a comeback on the big screen with Rang Mahal as the antagonist. Although he admitted that he was initially sceptical, the serial ended up being a big success.

Speaking of his experience in the entertainment industry, Humayun claimed that everyone pulls one another’s legs.

“I became a victim of the industry’s plot. Nobody in this business is your friend, therefore, if someone is being polite to you, there must be a good reason for it. They most likely want to use you or ask you for a favour, and after that’s done, they leave you behind, he added.

When the host questioned him about why he had decided to primarily play negative characters, Ashraf responded, “I have mostly played positive characters, but my negative roles are more popular with the audience.”