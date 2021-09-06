Entertainment

Actor Imran Ashraf says “I seek to please Allah only”

4 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Actor Imran Ashraf, who is nominated for the Lux Style Award Best Actor category for his performance in Geo Entertainment’s popular drama serial Kahin Deep Jale, has shared that his only motive in life is to please Allah Almighty.

The actor took to Instagram to share a new photo where he could be seen standing by the beach and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

In the caption the star shared a few poetic lines praising Allah and expressing how he was devoted to pleasing Him.

It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment  bagged the highest number of nominations this year in Pakistan’s showbiz industry’s most popular annual award show Lux Style Awards.

It has managed to bag a total of 25 nominations in various categories for multiple drama serials.

