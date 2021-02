F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announced his engagement with Actor Minal Khan on Valentine’s Day.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared the news with their fans and immediately started receiving tons of congratulation messages. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” wrote Ahsan Mohsin Ikram along with a heart emoji.

Earlier she shared a picture with a caption, “Love is in the air. Simple and sweet.”