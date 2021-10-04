Actor Muneeb Butt reveals three drawbacks of love marriages

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Actor Muneeb Butt who has a habit of always indulging in amusing banter to promote a healthy aura has now shed light on three drawbacks of love marriages. Well who can talk about this topic better than actor Muneeb Butt?

Muneeb Butt is married to another well celebrated actress known as Aiman Khan.

Lately, in an interview Muneeb decided to reveal his opinion regarding the disadvantages of love-marriages.

The first and foremost reason love-marriages might not be the wise choice is because Muneeb thinks it becomes rather hard to open up or complain to parents about one’s partner.

So it seems that as two people come together in a matrimonial relationship according to their own terms, it is not possible to involve parents and ask for their advice regarding crucial also distressing matters.

Secondly, in connection with first drawback, Muneeb finds that all fights and misunderstandings between couples have to be handled by themselves only as parents can’t be involved.

For third drawback, Muneeb stated: “When you marry your girlfriend, a lot of things need to be changed after the wedding. She will change you completely and then she will complain to you that you are no longer the same person.”