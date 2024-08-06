Actor Nimra Khan foils attempt of her kidnapping

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistani showbiz star Nimrah Khan has foiled an attempt of kidnapping in Karachi.

The actor took to the social media to inform about the tragic incident that occurred with her.

She said she had been waiting for somebody in her car outside the hotel when three armed men tried to take her with them.

She said she resisted the attempt and ran on the footpath while complaining that no one from the onlookers helped her.

She said the kidnappers could have created many problems for her but she managed to evade the situation.