Actor Vir Das urges celebrities to stop posting videos of COVID-19 Test

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Comedian-actor Vir Das feels celebrities should not post videos on social media that show them ndergoing Covid-19 tests.

Taking to Instagram, Vir Das requested celebrities to understand the struggles of people who conduct Covid-19 tests.

“Celebrities…please stop posting videos of your Covid tests. From the collection to the test, you are literally doing none of the work.The fact you tilted your head back 30 degrees and managed not to sneeze is not engaging content,” he wrote.

Vir Das urged: “Been seeing these videos for months now. Hear me out please. There’s someone drenched in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You’re not the one struggling. The test sucks for them more.”