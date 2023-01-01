Actors Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir spotted at a wedding

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Actress Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir were recently seen at a wedding whose pictures are also making rounds on the internet.

Sajal and Ahad along with their families attended the wedding ceremony of the son of world famous celebrity manager Hamid Hussain whose pictures are circulating but no picture of the two families together has come out.

After these pictures, once again a wave of concern has spread among the fans of Ahad and Sajal, saying now they are sure that the two are not together.

Not only Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir participated in this event, but other artists including Ayesha Omar, Khushhal Khan, Nadeem Baig, Ali Ansari and Amar Khan were also present.