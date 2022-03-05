Actress Amy Schumer talks Austism diagnosis for son Gene

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Amy Schumer wears her heart on her sleeve and addresses the realities of being a parent to a child with Autism.

Schumer addresses this revelation during her appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, Dear Chelsea.

She began by addressing her fears surrounding his potential diagnosis and was quoted saying, “I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism.”

She also went on to hail parents for their dedication towards their children with the diagnosis and added, “Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult.”

However, “if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I’m not hoping either way.”