Actress Ananya Panday looks stunning in new photos

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian actress Ananya Panday has won hearts of her fans with the new photos she shared on her social media account. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram account and posted new photos with Ishaan Khatter, co-star in Khaali Peeli movie. The actress looks spectacular in short dress.

Both the actors are seen smiling during the photoshoot. Ananya Panday is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. The daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, she ventured into acting in 2019 with leading roles in the teen film Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. For the former film, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.