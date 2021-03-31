Actress Armeena Khan celebrates her birthday

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Armeena Rana Khan, a Pakistani Canadian television/film actress and model, celebrated her birthday, not being put off by the inflicted lockdown.

The famous Armeena, blessed with a face portraying extreme innocence currently lives in the UK with her husband Fesl Khan.

The Pakistani ‘doll’ can be seen enjoying her birthday festivities with her husband quite a lot. Dressed in pink attire, Armeena looks the epitome of beauty. Here we have collected a few of Armeena’s most dazzling pictures captured by Fesl Khan from her birthday festivities:Armeena became widely recognized after her brilliant acting in Bin Roye, a film and drama. She is included in the list of ‘most famed Pakistani actresses’.

Armeena has received a Lux Style Award, a Hum Award and a Nigar Award nomination.