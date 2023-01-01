Actress Armeena Khan shares pictures of six-month daughter

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prominent Pakistani actress Armeen Khan has lcelebrated six-month birthday of her cute little angel ‘Amile.’

The diva took to Instagram and shared the shots of an event she held to celebrate six months of her daughter

The ‘Janan’ actress was looking super gorgeous while donning a colorful printed outfit with pearly necklet.

She opted natural makeup look and middle-parting hairdo for the event.

However, her husband donned a three-piece suit.

Armeena Khan decked up her doll Amile in a butterfly frock which has been made of floral net fabric.

She also adorned Amile with a floral hairband which was perfectly fixed in her little hair.

The trio were standing by a window … presenting wonderful scenery in the background.

Armeena Rana Khan tied the knot with Fesl Khan.

In December 2022, the couple were blessed with a baby girl Amelie Isla.