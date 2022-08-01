Actress Ayesha Omar to act in “Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi”

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani top film actress Ayesha Omar posted photos on her Instagram with fellow actors Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and others, revealing the set and cast of an upcoming biography about the iconic Muslim leader ‘Selahaddin Ayyubi’.

The photos were taken and posted in Istanbul as the upcoming Pak-Turk television series will be shot in Turkey.

The upcoming series is a venture between Pakistani and Turkish cinema as Turkey’s Tycoon Akli Film Productions and Pakistan’s Ansari Films and Shah Films join hands for literally recreating history together. The producers are Dr Kashif Ansari, Dr Junaid Ali Shah and the director Emre Konuk himself.

The Bulbulay actress posted about how humbled and grateful she is for the opportunity to be a part of the first-ever Pak/Turk collaboration with the best of the cast, crew and in the best city. Ayesha also said that she is very excitedly impatient to be in the costumes and in character.

Khoobsoorat’s fans and friends wished her best of luck for the future and are very happy for her.