Actress Ayeza Khan expresses gratitude after bagging three Hum awards

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Ayeza Khan took Instagram, penned down a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude after her drama serial Chupke Chupke took home three accolades at the Hum Awards,

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most respected, professional, hardworking actresses of the showbiz industry by critics, audience and even industry fraternity. Apart from that, she is a doting mother and responsible wife who maintains a balance between her professional and personal life. She is very passionate about her work and always chooses her projects very wisely. She is among those few actresses who know their limits and does not cross their limits.

Last year, she did a Ramzan rom-com drama Chupke Chupke along with co-actor Usman Khalid Butt that earned her massive popularity. She received nominations in several categories for the 2022 Hum Awards, which were held in Canada this year. Along with her co-star Usman Khalid Butt, she went on to win three awards: one for best actor in a popular film and the other two for best on-screen Jodi.

She then showed her gratitude on social media and thanked her family, friends, and the entertainment industry in a heartfelt statement.