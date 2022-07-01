Actress Ayeza Khan trolled for her beach manoeuvres

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Popular television actress Ayeza Khan has always been admired by her fans for her modesty and decency. However, she set water on fire with her latest photoshoot on the beach.

The actress has been sharing a lot of fashionable photos from her vacation lately. Her appearance in contemporary avatars is one thing that stands out in her most recent photos.

She has shared some photos from the beach, which were extremely different from her typical pictures. Her sun-kissed pictures are getting praise and hate at the same time.

Ayeza’s modern avatars were ridiculed by fans who didn’t like the way she dressed and identified with her modernism. They believed that Ayeza Khan was just like all other brave actresses. They argued that she shouldn’t become so avant-garde when people already appreciate her for being modest.

One user claimed that “When you try to charm the audience but you don’t know the art of seduction” One person said that “When you need more project”, Another Facebook user wrote, “Trying hard to get signed for a movie”.