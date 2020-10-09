Actress Hareem Farooq raises voice against trollers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: If there’s any celebrity you shouldn’t troll on Instagram or any form of social media, for that matter it’s Hareem Farooq. Because she will get you right back, no questions asked.

The actress has finally raised her voice against all the Twitter trollers and expressed her frustration. Taking to Twitter, Hareem wrote: “Bye bye to freedom of speech & tolerance, & hello to online ‘Twitter’courts! I mean who needs courts anymore in a democracy when apparently we have so many online experts on everything!”

She further added, “Oh wait, are we still a democracy according to the court of Twitter? Also should I be prepared for my trial for this tweet?”

She even asked if the Twitteritis have forgotten about the motorway rape case. “Also whats the update on motorway rape incident or banning content left right centre needed more attention? Just asking :)”