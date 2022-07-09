Actress Hareem Farooq tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actress, model, and producer Hareem Farooq has tested positive for coronavirus as Covid has been on the rise again in the country.

The actor tested positive despite being vaccinated, after dodging it “successfully” for two years.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her followers.

Hareem mentioned that luckily, she hadn’t come in contact with a lot of people the day her symptoms started showing. “My symptoms were really bad and the past few days have been horrible — the fever and the body aches are unbearable,” she wrote, adding that she will be spending her Eid in isolation.

After she shared her plans of following the safety protocol, she requested her followers to remember her in their prayers.

Hareem also urged them to take precautions this Eid for their loved ones’ sake. “Better to have a safe Eid than a sorry Eid,” she concluded and sent them her love.