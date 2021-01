F.P. Report

LAHORE: Stage, television and film actress Mahnoor has celebrated her birthday along with her fellow actors and actresses, on Friday.

Mahnoor cut the cake and had a lot of fun with her friends and colleagues.

Showbiz stars, who joined Mahnoor in her birthday celebrations, included Khushbu, Jiya Butt, Nasir Chinyoti, Babu, a dress designer, Nigah Hussain, a choreographer and Zara Khan.