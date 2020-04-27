Actress Mansha Pasha shares messages of doctors with fans, urges to stay at home

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has shared messages of doctors from across the world with the fans, urging them to stay home and pray for the doctors and paramedics who are on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing photos of doctors and paramedics on Instagram and Twitter handles, the Chalay Thay Saath actress said: “Past 2 days i have received messages from all over – Bahawalpur to USA, Peshawar to dubai, and back. All of them are saying the same thing – stay home. These first responders are human beings and they have families too. They are risking their lives.”

She went on to say: “As a daughter of two doctors and the sister of one who is in the field right now, i can only marvel at the bravery of the frontliners.”

Mansha urged her fans saying: “As Ramadan is here, please pray for them. And for us. All of us.”

She also wished her fans Ramadan Mubarak with a thoughtful message.

“It is hard to look beyond oneself. But this Ramzan, thats what i hope and pray we all do. Lets look beyond ourselves, our petty differences and come together to look after one another.”

It is hard to look beyond oneself. But this Ramzan, thats what i hope and pray we all do. Lets look beyond ourselves, our petty differences and come together to look after one another.

There is light at the end of this tunnel. Lets walk to it together. #RamadanMubarak

“There is light at the end of this tunnel. Lets walk to it together,” she said with hashtag #RamadanMubarak.