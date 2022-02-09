Actress Mehwish Hayat labelled ‘Baby doll’ over fresh pictures

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Actress Mehwish Hayat taking to her Instagram account, Mehwish dropped a set of six photos. In the photos, Mehwish is seen putting up a pinkish sweater. In most of her posts, she is also seen putting a stylish winter cap in greyish color.

She wrote the caption for the photo: ‘I was bored (followed by monkey emoticon) #MehwishHayat #Mev #somewhereoutthere.’

Fans were in rush to drop feedback in the comments section. One of the followers wrote: “Jumping Queen (followed by crown and open mouth emoticons) and another penned: “Baby doll always cute”.

On her Instagram handle, Mehwish has amassed over 4.7 million followers.