Actress Minal Khan’s new beach photo goes viral

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minal Khan who has been recently become a target of trolls after it was revealed that she is using other people’s posts on her Instagram posts to show-off has made a strong come back with a stunning photo on beach that has gone viral.

Lollywood diva Minal Khan’s enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her aesthetic sense and adventurous spirits.

This time around, the Nand actor has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful beach where she went with hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Documenting and showing her precious moments, Minal looked stunning in the beautiful shot as she donned a pretty white frock for her beach day out. “Good vibes and high tides ????”, captioned the Ishq Hai star.

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.