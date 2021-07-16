Actress Nadia Khan thinks Wikipedia is a JOKE!

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani actress and YouTuber Nadia Khan is aggravated regarding the authenticity of Wikipedia and how the data-harbour everyone refers to for information is actually a ‘joke’.

While hosting a show, Nadia Khan talked to guest Imran Abbas about how you can find false information on Wikipedia while the actress herself has been witnessing wrong data being portrayed on the platform.

During the conversation, Nadia told Imran that Wikipedia has decided to label actress Hania Aamir as her spouse.

And then Nadia declared her biggest apprehension which was Wikipedia showing her wrong age.

However Imran’s response managed to crack us up.

The renowned actor thinks that whoever has changed the information must be a liberal and progressive person.

Mr Abbas then tried to approach matters seriously and declared that this is a common occurrence on Wikipedia and in order to get the information fixed one has to follow a legal procedure.