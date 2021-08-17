Actress Nimra Khan emerges stronger from crises

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Actress Nimra Khan might be in the roughest patch of her existence.

The 30-year-old had to be hospitalized due to a distressing ailment of urethral stones. Miss Khan had revealed that there is a stone in her urethra and she might have to undergo an operation.

While Nimra was facing the daunting effects of a severe ailment she also had to face the statements revolving around her divorce from her former husband.

Nimra’s ex had appeared in a live video and uttered horrendous declarations about the actress.

It is rather obvious that this fiasco must have had an impact on Miss Khan’s mental capacity however we believe that Nimra is a fighter.

This time the brave actress has taken to her social media account and posted captivating clicks however it is her caption which has inspired us and will definitely inspire you too.

Nimra stated: “I understood myself only after I destroyed myself. And only in the process of fixing myself, did I know who I really was.”

We totally get you Nimra and we applaud your bravery, your determination!

Also, it is quite true that only after we face strenuous trials in life do we emerge stronger, wiser.

In the latest click, Nimra can be seen donning a GORGEOUS attire which consists of a collar blouse and jeans.

Also, the promising actress is sitting on a chic yellow bike.

Nimra Khan looks SPECTACULAR!