Actress Nimra Khan ties knot in simple nikkah ceremony

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Nimra Khan has tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home on 19th of April with just close families.

The actress shared her nikkah picture on social-networking website.

She said that her husband was a police officer in London. “It was totally an arranged marriage. He’s my parent’s friend’s son,” she told.

“I will settle in London but will keep working, he wants that too,” she further added.