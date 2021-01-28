Actress Pamela Anderson ties the knot with her bodyguard

Monitoring Desk

TORONTO: Actress Pamela Anderson has married her bodyguard after falling in love during the coronavirus lockdown, DailyMail.com reported. The former Baywatch beauty tied the knot for the fourth time with Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her small hometown, in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada on Christmas Eve.

And in a world exclusive interview Anderson told DailyMailTV: ‘I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.’ Anderson, originally from Canada, beams in the snaps of the nuptials conducted by a local pastor, during which the couple read traditional vows. Gentle drums played throughout the ceremony which was blessed by Canadian First Nation.

The traditional wedding was held in the backyard of the sprawling countryside property Anderson bought from her grandparents in Ladysmith, on the east side of Vancouver Island. Pamela was born in Ladysmith, a remote fishing village in British Columbia, in 1967.

She was raised in the area until Playboy moved her to Los Angeles. The ethereal beauty dazzled in a stunning white vintage wedding dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing bridal veil.

Carrying a small bouquet of pink and white roses, Anderson was effortlessly elegant in the simple gown, while the groom dressed more casually in black trousers and a white shirt. Anderson met Hayhurst, who lived locally on Vancouver Island, at the beginning of lockdown last year. Since then, the pair have been together 24/7.

‘This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years’, Anderson jokes. Anderson adds that they fell head over heels with each other and it was a ‘natural fit’.