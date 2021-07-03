Actress Priyanka Chopra returns to UK after US visit

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has returned to UK after visiting US over the last week and delighted her millions of fans with adorable photos from the home-quarantine.

The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her pet dog Diana.

Priyanka posted the adorable photo with caption “Reunion #quarantinelife”

In the picture, she can be seen beaming with joy as she embraces her pet dog.

Priyanka also shared pictures of her other pet dogs Panda and Gino on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming project Citadel in UK.