Actress Reema casts vote in US presidential elections

(Web Desk): Former actress Reema has cast her vote in the ongoing US presidential elections. The actress shared pictures on Instagram after voting, captioning them with details of her participation in the election, adding the hashtags #USElection and #Vote2024.

While she posted her experience on Instagram Stories, showing her casting her vote, the big question remains: Did Reema vote for Republican candidate Donald Trump, or did she support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris?

Photo: INSTAGRAM

Fans and followers flooded her comment section with guesses, with many speculating that she may have voted for Trump. However, Reema has not revealed who she voted for, keeping her choice a mystery, despite confirming that she exercised her right to vote alongside her husband.

Meanwhile Fox News has declared Trump winner in US presidential elections 2024.