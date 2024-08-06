Actress Resham accuses filmmaker Syed Noor of ruining her career

(Web Desk): Renowned Pakistani actress Resham has levelled serious accusations against director Syed Noor, claiming he derailed her film career, in a recent appearance on a podcast.

Resham, a beloved figure in Pakistani cinema, who began her acting career on television, starred in several successful TV and film projects such as ‘Jeeva’ and ‘Sangam’. Despite her early acclaim, Resham has stepped back from acting in recent years, dedicating much of her time to charity work.

During the podcast, Resham reflected on her career and the landscape of Pakistani cinema, stating, “I recently heard Syed Noor remarking that I was an unfortunate actress because I ruined myself by working in low-budget productions.”

Resham defended her choices, arguing that every actor undertakes a mix of good and bad projects. “Prove to me which actor has only done good work. We all have ups and downs, but everyone thinks only Resham made bad films,” she lamented.

The actress accused Noor of professional betrayal, particularly after he fell in love with actress Saima, whom he then predominantly cast in his movies. “Syed Noor was the only director who understood my acting style, but he stopped offering me roles because of his affection for Saima Ji,” she said.

Resham declared emphatically, “By God, Syed Noor ruined my career, he insulted me on set, questioning who would cast me in their films.”