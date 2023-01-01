Actress Saba flaunts backless attire during fun dance session

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has lately been spotted sensually grooving to a chart-topping Coke Studio track known as ‘Pasoori’.

The video featuring the ‘Cheekh’ sensation, donning a very unconventional outfit while she indulges in a sensual grooving session has managed to captivate everyone over social media however the caption of the video reads: “Obsessed with Pasoori…. That’s how we work.”

In the BTS (Behind The Scene) video Saba and her team members have been successfully showcasing strong bonds, maybe the colleagues get along quite well? Well, it sure looks like it from the way all of the members seem to be having so much fun while indulging in a grooving session together.

‘Pasoori’ is one of Coke Studio’s most-listened songs, originally sung by singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Furthermore, Saba Qamar has lately taken to her Instagram handle and has shared a breathtaking video from the set of ‘Jins’, which might be her upcoming song.

The lady has also shared an Instagram story that reads: ‘Jins’ coming soon.

Saba further stated: “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”

Moreover, during the span of the video clip circulating over the internet, the Pakistani diva has been spotted donning a very unconventional outfit comprising of a white sari with a backless blouse styled with tussles.