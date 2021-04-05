Actress Saba Qamar celebrates her 37 birthday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Famous Pakistani actress and television presenter Saba Qamar is celebrating her 37th birthday today (Monday).

Her accolades include four Lux Style Awards and a Filmfare Award nomination. She is also a receipt of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2012, and the Pride of Performance in 2016.

She is best known for her role in an acclaimed biographical film Manto (2015), the romantic comedy Lahore Se Aagey (2016), and the Bollywood educational drama Hindi Medium (2017), which garnered her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. Qamar first received into limelight the role of Fatima Jinnah in the historical drama Jinnah Ke Naam (2007) followed by the pre-partition drama Dastaan, the melodrama Uraan (both in 2010), the romantic dramas Maat, Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye and Pani Jaisa Pyar (all in 2011).

Saba Qamar’s crime thriller Sangat (2015), and the Show business-based dramas Mein Sitara and Besharam (both 2016), received Best Actress awards and nominations.

Earlier, Saba Qamar, who recently announced that she was getting married, later then called off her marriage and it wouldn’t be wrong to say many would be relieved.

Qamar, who had revealed she would be tying the knot with Azeem Khan, a blogger and entrepreneur but;later posted a detailed note on why she called off her marriage.